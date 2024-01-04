Here's Why We Think MTN Group (JSE:MTN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like MTN Group (JSE:MTN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide MTN Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is MTN Group Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, MTN Group has grown EPS by 7.1% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for MTN Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 16% to R223b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

JSE:MTN Earnings and Revenue History January 4th 2024

Are MTN Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a R206b company like MTN Group. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. To be specific, they have R243m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 0.1%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Does MTN Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of MTN Group is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if MTN Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of South African companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

