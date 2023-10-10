Here's Why We Think Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Myer Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Myer Holdings' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Myer Holdings' EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from AU$0.06 to AU$0.073. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 22% gain.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Myer Holdings' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Myer Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 10% to AU$2.8b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Myer Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We note that Myer Holdings insiders spent AU$148k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. We also note that it was the Independent Non-Executive Director, Ari Mervis, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying AU$125k for shares at about AU$0.50 each.

Is Myer Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Myer Holdings is a growing business, which is encouraging. It's not easy for business to grow EPS, but Myer Holdings has shown the strengths to do just that. The eye-catcher here is the reecnt insider share acquisitions which are undoubtedly enough to entice some investors to keep watch for the future. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Myer Holdings (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

