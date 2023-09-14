Here's Why We Think NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like NAHL Group (LON:NAH). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

NAHL Group's Improving Profits

NAHL Group has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, NAHL Group's EPS grew from UK£0.0034 to UK£0.0082, over the previous 12 months. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 143%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note NAHL Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.4% to UK£41m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since NAHL Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£26m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are NAHL Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. For companies with market capitalisations under UK£160m, like NAHL Group, the median CEO pay is around UK£281k.

NAHL Group offered total compensation worth UK£239k to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add NAHL Group To Your Watchlist?

NAHL Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This appreciable increase in earnings could be a sign of an upward trajectory for the company. At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. So NAHL Group looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with NAHL Group (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

