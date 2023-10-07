Here's Why We Think Newpark REIT (JSE:NRL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Newpark REIT (JSE:NRL). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Newpark REIT Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Newpark REIT's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Newpark REIT boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from R0.44 to R0.52, in the last year. This amounts to a 17% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Newpark REIT maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 15% to R136m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Newpark REIT is no giant, with a market capitalisation of R450m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Newpark REIT Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Newpark REIT, with market caps under R3.9b is around R5.5m.

The CEO of Newpark REIT was paid just R284k in total compensation for the year ending February 2023. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Newpark REIT Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Newpark REIT is that it is growing profits. On top of that, our faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. All things considered, Newpark REIT is definitely worth taking a deeper dive into. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Newpark REIT (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

