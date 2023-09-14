Here's Why We Think Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Nexteq (LON:NXQ). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Nexteq Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Nexteq's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Impressively, Nexteq's EPS catapulted from US$0.076 to US$0.20, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 158% year-on-year growth like that.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Nexteq is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.0 percentage points to 9.0%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Nexteq Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that Nexteq insiders spent US$51k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Non-Executive Director Duncan Penny who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£35k, paying UK£1.72 per share.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for Nexteq will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. Actually, with 37% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. With that sort of holding, insiders have about US$31m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Nexteq To Your Watchlist?

Nexteq's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Nexteq belongs near the top of your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Nexteq (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

