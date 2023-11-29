Here's Why We Think Nextgreen Global Berhad (KLSE:NGGB) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Nextgreen Global Berhad (KLSE:NGGB). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Nextgreen Global Berhad Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, Nextgreen Global Berhad has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 43%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that, last year, Nextgreen Global Berhad's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Nextgreen Global Berhad's EBIT margins have actually improved by 27.3 percentage points in the last year, to reach 59%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 22%. That's not a good look.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Nextgreen Global Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM874m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Nextgreen Global Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So as you can imagine, the fact that Nextgreen Global Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Actually, with 41% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at RM358m at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Nextgreen Global Berhad, with market caps between RM465m and RM1.9b, is around RM682k.

The Nextgreen Global Berhad CEO received RM349k in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Nextgreen Global Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Nextgreen Global Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. Nextgreen Global Berhad certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Nextgreen Global Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

