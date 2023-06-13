Here's Why We Think Nordic Group (SGX:MR7) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Nordic Group (SGX:MR7). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Nordic Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Nordic Group has grown EPS by 34% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Nordic Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 58% to S$163m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Nordic Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$184m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Nordic Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Nordic Group insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent S$134k buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. We also note that it was the Executive Chairman, Yeh Hong Chang, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying S$55k for shares at about S$0.48 each.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Nordic Group insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 83% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have S$153m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Nordic Group To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Nordic Group's strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Even so, be aware that Nordic Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

The good news is that Nordic Group is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

