Here's Why We Think Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Northland Power (TSE:NPI). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Northland Power's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Northland Power has managed to grow EPS by 24% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Northland Power is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.3 percentage points to 42%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Northland Power's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Northland Power Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Northland Power shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Independent Director Eckhardt Ruemmler bought CA$53k worth of shares at an average price of around CA$27.78. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Northland Power.

It's reassuring that Northland Power insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Northland Power with market caps between CA$5.4b and CA$16b is about CA$6.2m.

Northland Power's CEO took home a total compensation package worth CA$3.4m in the year leading up to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Northland Power To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Northland Power has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. But wait, it gets better. We have seen insider buying and the executive pay seems on the modest side of things. All in all, this stock is worth the time to delve deeper into the details. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 4 warning signs for Northland Power (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

