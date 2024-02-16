Here's Why We Think NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is NRW Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. NRW Holdings managed to grow EPS by 6.4% per year, over three years. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for NRW Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 6.5% to AU$2.8b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are NRW Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that NRW Holdings insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at AU$79m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is NRW Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, NRW Holdings is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for NRW Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

