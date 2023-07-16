Here's Why We Think ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like ONEOK (NYSE:OKE). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is ONEOK Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. To the delight of shareholders, ONEOK has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 40%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. ONEOK shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 14% to 17%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are ONEOK Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's pleasing to note that insiders spent US$1.8m buying ONEOK shares, over the last year, without reporting any share sales whatsoever. The shareholders within the general public should find themselves expectant and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. It is also worth noting that it was President Pierce Norton who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$1.5m, paying US$60.96 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for ONEOK bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$192m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.7% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because ONEOK's CEO, Pierce Norton, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like ONEOK, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$12m.

ONEOK's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$8.1m in the year leading up to December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is ONEOK Worth Keeping An Eye On?

ONEOK's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest ONEOK belongs near the top of your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with ONEOK (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

