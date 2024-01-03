Here's Why We Think Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Otis Worldwide's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Otis Worldwide has grown EPS by 19% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It seems Otis Worldwide is pretty stable, since revenue and EBIT margins are pretty flat year on year. While this doesn't ring alarm bells, it may not meet the expectations of growth-minded investors.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Otis Worldwide Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Otis Worldwide has a market capitalisation of US$36b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$33m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 0.09% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Otis Worldwide Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Otis Worldwide's strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Otis Worldwide (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

