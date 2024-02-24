Here's Why We Think OUTsurance Group (JSE:OUT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in OUTsurance Group (JSE:OUT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is OUTsurance Group Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that OUTsurance Group's EPS has grown 25% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that, last year, OUTsurance Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The music to the ears of OUTsurance Group shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 15% to 19% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are OUTsurance Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling OUTsurance Group shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that George Marx, the Independent Non Executive Director of the company, paid R103k for shares at around R43.97 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in OUTsurance Group.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that OUTsurance Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have R287m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 0.4%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add OUTsurance Group To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that OUTsurance Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on OUTsurance Group by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

