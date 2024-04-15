Here's Why We Think Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Overseas Shipholding Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Overseas Shipholding Group's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 38%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. We note that while EBIT margins have improved from 14% to 22%, the company has actually reported a fall in revenue by 3.2%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Overseas Shipholding Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Overseas Shipholding Group insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$32m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 7.6% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Does Overseas Shipholding Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Overseas Shipholding Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Overseas Shipholding Group is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Overseas Shipholding Group.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

