Here's Why We Think Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Oxford Instruments Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Oxford Instruments has grown EPS by 22% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Oxford Instruments remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 14% to UK£454m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Oxford Instruments Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

First things first, there weren't any reports of insiders selling shares in Oxford Instruments in the last 12 months. But the important part is that Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Neil Andrew Carson spent UK£323k buying stock, at an average price of UK£20.21. Big buys like that may signal an opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Oxford Instruments is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Holding UK£65m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Should You Add Oxford Instruments To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Oxford Instruments' strong EPS growth. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Oxford Instruments.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Oxford Instruments isn't the only one. You can see a a curated list of British companies which have exhibited consistent growth accompanied by recent insider buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

