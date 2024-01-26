Here's Why We Think P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is P.I.E. Industrial Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Recognition must be given to the that P.I.E. Industrial Berhad has grown EPS by 49% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note P.I.E. Industrial Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to RM1.3b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's future EPS 100% free.

Are P.I.E. Industrial Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that P.I.E. Industrial Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM122m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 10.0% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does P.I.E. Industrial Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering P.I.E. Industrial Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for P.I.E. Industrial Berhad that you should be aware of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of Malaysian companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

