Here's Why We Think Pecca Group Berhad (KLSE:PECCA) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Pecca Group Berhad (KLSE:PECCA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Pecca Group Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Pecca Group Berhad Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Pecca Group Berhad has grown EPS by 26% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Pecca Group Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.7 percentage points to 21%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Pecca Group Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM774m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Pecca Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Pecca Group Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have RM204m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 26% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Pecca Group Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Pecca Group Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Pecca Group Berhad's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Pecca Group Berhad by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Although Pecca Group Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

