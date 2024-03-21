Here's Why We Think Pecca Group Berhad (KLSE:PECCA) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Pecca Group Berhad (KLSE:PECCA). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Pecca Group Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Pecca Group Berhad's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 58%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Pecca Group Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 20% to 24%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Pecca Group Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM1.1b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Pecca Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Pecca Group Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at RM263m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That holding amounts to 25% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

Does Pecca Group Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Pecca Group Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Pecca Group Berhad very closely. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Pecca Group Berhad (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

