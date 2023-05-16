Here's Why We Think Pentamaster Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PENTA) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Pentamaster Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PENTA). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Pentamaster Corporation Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Pentamaster Corporation Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. Pentamaster Corporation Berhad has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from RM0.11 to RM0.12, in the last year. That's a fair increase of 8.0%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. On the one hand, Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Pentamaster Corporation Berhad.

Are Pentamaster Corporation Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Pentamaster Corporation Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth RM816m. That equates to 24% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Is Pentamaster Corporation Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Pentamaster Corporation Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Pentamaster Corporation Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

