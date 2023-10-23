Here's Why We Think Pentamaster Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PENTA) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Pentamaster Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PENTA). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Pentamaster Corporation Berhad managed to grow EPS by 4.2% per year, over three years. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Pentamaster Corporation Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 15% to RM645m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Pentamaster Corporation Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Pentamaster Corporation Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth RM875m. This totals to 24% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Does Pentamaster Corporation Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Pentamaster Corporation Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Of course, identifying quality businesses is only half the battle; investors need to know whether the stock is undervalued. So you might want to consider this free discounted cashflow valuation of Pentamaster Corporation Berhad.

