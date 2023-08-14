Here's Why We Think Perenti (ASX:PRN) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Perenti (ASX:PRN). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Perenti Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Perenti's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, Perenti's EPS shot from AU$0.049 to AU$0.082, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 67% year-on-year growth like that.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Perenti maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 21% to AU$2.7b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time.

Are Perenti Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Perenti insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent AU$144k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Non-Executive Director Craig Laslett who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$94k, paying AU$0.94 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Perenti bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at AU$80m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That holding amounts to 9.7% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

Does Perenti Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Perenti's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Perenti deserves timely attention. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Perenti by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

