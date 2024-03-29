Here's Why We Think PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like PG&E (NYSE:PCG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide PG&E with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

PG&E's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, PG&E has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. PG&E's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from US$0.91 to US$1.05. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 16% gain.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for PG&E remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 13% to US$24b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are PG&E Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since PG&E has a market capitalisation of US$36b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. With a whopping US$57m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Does PG&E Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for PG&E is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for PG&E (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

