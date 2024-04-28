Here's Why We Think Powermatic Data Systems (SGX:BCY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Powermatic Data Systems (SGX:BCY). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Powermatic Data Systems with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Powermatic Data Systems Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Powermatic Data Systems grew its EPS by 12% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. This approach makes Powermatic Data Systems look pretty good, on balance; although revenue is flattish, EBIT margins improved from 31% to 43% in the last year. That's something to smile about.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Powermatic Data Systems is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$105m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Powermatic Data Systems Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in Powermatic Data Systems will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. To be exact, company insiders hold 73% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have S$77m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Should You Add Powermatic Data Systems To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Powermatic Data Systems is a growing business, which is encouraging. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Powermatic Data Systems.

