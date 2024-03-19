Here's Why We Think Powerwell Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PWRWELL) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Powerwell Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PWRWELL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

View our latest analysis for Powerwell Holdings Berhad

Powerwell Holdings Berhad's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It's an outstanding feat for Powerwell Holdings Berhad to have grown EPS from RM0.0077 to RM0.028 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Powerwell Holdings Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 5.4% to 11%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Powerwell Holdings Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM224m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Powerwell Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Powerwell Holdings Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold RM61m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 27% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Does Powerwell Holdings Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Powerwell Holdings Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Powerwell Holdings Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Powerwell Holdings Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Although Powerwell Holdings Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of Malaysian companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

