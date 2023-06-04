Here's Why We Think Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Premier Foods (LON:PFD). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Premier Foods Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Premier Foods has managed to grow EPS by 24% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Premier Foods maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 12% to UK£1.0b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Premier Foods.

Are Premier Foods Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Premier Foods insiders both bought and sold shares over the last twelve months, but they did end up spending UK£6.5k more on stock than they received from selling it. At face value we can consider this a fairly encouraging sign for the company.

Is Premier Foods Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Premier Foods' strong EPS growth. The growth rate should be enticing enough to consider researching the company, and the insider buying is a great added bonus. To put it succinctly; Premier Foods is a strong candidate for your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Premier Foods by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Premier Foods, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

