Here's Why We Think Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Princeton Bancorp with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Princeton Bancorp

How Fast Is Princeton Bancorp Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Princeton Bancorp's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 41%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of Princeton Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Princeton Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 14% to US$73m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Story continues

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Princeton Bancorp's forecast profits?

Are Princeton Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Despite some Princeton Bancorp insiders disposing of some shares, we note that there was US$94k more in buying interest among those who know the company best Although some people may hesitate due to the share sales, the fact that insiders bought more than they sold, is a positive thing to note. We also note that it was the company insider, Martin Tuchman, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$380k for shares at about US$31.65 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Princeton Bancorp bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$48m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 24% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because Princeton Bancorp's CEO, Ed Dietzler, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. For companies with market capitalisations between US$100m and US$400m, like Princeton Bancorp, the median CEO pay is around US$1.7m.

Princeton Bancorp offered total compensation worth US$1.1m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Princeton Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

Princeton Bancorp's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Princeton Bancorp belongs near the top of your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Princeton Bancorp (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

The good news is that Princeton Bancorp is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here