Here's Why We Think QES Group Berhad (KLSE:QES) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like QES Group Berhad (KLSE:QES). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is QES Group Berhad Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. To the delight of shareholders, QES Group Berhad has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 44%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. QES Group Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 11% to 14%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are QES Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that QES Group Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold RM142m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 32% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add QES Group Berhad To Your Watchlist?

QES Group Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, QES Group Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Even so, be aware that QES Group Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

