Here's Why We Think Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Questerre Energy with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Questerre Energy

How Fast Is Questerre Energy Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Questerre Energy's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Questerre Energy's EPS shot up from CA$0.0079 to CA$0.012; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 56%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Questerre Energy shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from -224% to 14%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Questerre Energy isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of CA$90m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Story continues

Are Questerre Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Questerre Energy shares, in the last year. Add in the fact that Michael Binnion, the President of the company, paid CA$22k for shares at around CA$0.21 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Questerre Energy.

Does Questerre Energy Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Questerre Energy's strong EPS growth. Growth in EPS isn't the only striking feature with company insiders adding to their holdings being another noteworthy vote of confidence for the company. To put it succinctly; Questerre Energy is a strong candidate for your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Questerre Energy that you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Questerre Energy, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.