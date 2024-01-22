Here's Why We Think RCE Capital Berhad (KLSE:RCECAP) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in RCE Capital Berhad (KLSE:RCECAP). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is RCE Capital Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. RCE Capital Berhad managed to grow EPS by 4.8% per year, over three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that RCE Capital Berhad's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. RCE Capital Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.5% to RM245m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

KLSE:RCECAP Earnings and Revenue History January 22nd 2024

Are RCE Capital Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that RCE Capital Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM137m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 5.8% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is RCE Capital Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for RCE Capital Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for RCE Capital Berhad (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

