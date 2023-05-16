Here's Why We Think RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide RCI Hospitality Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is RCI Hospitality Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, RCI Hospitality Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. It's good to see that RCI Hospitality Holdings' EPS has grown from US$3.92 to US$4.51 over twelve months. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 15% gain.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that RCI Hospitality Holdings' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While RCI Hospitality Holdings did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are RCI Hospitality Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

One positive for RCI Hospitality Holdings, is that company insiders spent US$34k acquiring shares in the last year. While this investment may be modest, it is great considering the lack of insider selling.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for RCI Hospitality Holdings bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Holding US$54m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Should You Add RCI Hospitality Holdings To Your Watchlist?

One positive for RCI Hospitality Holdings is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Even so, be aware that RCI Hospitality Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

