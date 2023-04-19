Here's Why We Think Rex Trueform Group (JSE:RTN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Rex Trueform Group (JSE:RTN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Rex Trueform Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Rex Trueform Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Rex Trueform Group has grown EPS by 25% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Rex Trueform Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 14% to 22%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Rex Trueform Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of R289m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Rex Trueform Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Rex Trueform Group, with market caps under R3.6b is around R5.7m.

The Rex Trueform Group CEO received total compensation of only R466k in the year to June 2022. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Rex Trueform Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Rex Trueform Group's strong EPS growth. With swiftly growing earnings, the best days may still be to come, and the modest CEO pay suggests the company is careful with cash. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Rex Trueform Group , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

