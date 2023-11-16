Here's Why We Think Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Rogers (NYSE:ROG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Rogers' Improving Profits

Rogers has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Rogers' EPS soared from US$3.86 to US$5.41, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 40%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Despite consistency in EBIT margins year on year, Rogers has actually recorded a dip in revenue. This does not bode too well for short term growth prospects and so understanding the reasons for these results is of great importance.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Rogers Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Even though some insiders sold down their holdings, their actions speak louder than words with US$269k more invested than sold by people who know they company best. This overall confidence in the company at current the valuation signals their optimism. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Chairman Peter Wallace who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$300k, paying US$100 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Rogers is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$30m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 1.2% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Randall Gouveia, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Rogers with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b is about US$6.6m.

The CEO of Rogers only received US$1.5m in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Rogers Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Rogers has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Rogers you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

