Here's Why We Think Rohas Tecnic Berhad (KLSE:ROHAS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Rohas Tecnic Berhad (KLSE:ROHAS). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Rohas Tecnic Berhad's Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that Rohas Tecnic Berhad's EPS went from RM0.00074 to RM0.025 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Rohas Tecnic Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 11.1 percentage points to 9.1%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Rohas Tecnic Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM128m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Rohas Tecnic Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in Rohas Tecnic Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. To be exact, company insiders hold 65% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM83m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Should You Add Rohas Tecnic Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Rohas Tecnic Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Rohas Tecnic Berhad very closely. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Rohas Tecnic Berhad (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

