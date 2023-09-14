Here's Why We Think SBC Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SBCCORP) CEO Compensation Looks Fair for the time being

Key Insights

SBC Corporation Berhad to hold its Annual General Meeting on 21st of September

Salary of RM1.09m is part of CEO Teong Sia's total remuneration

The overall pay is comparable to the industry average

SBC Corporation Berhad's total shareholder return over the past three years was 17% while its EPS was down 81% over the past three years

Despite SBC Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SBCCORP) share price growing positively in the past few years, the per-share earnings growth has not grown to investors' expectations, suggesting that there could be other factors at play driving the share price. These concerns will be at the front of shareholders' minds as they go into the AGM coming up on 21st of September. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

Comparing SBC Corporation Berhad's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, SBC Corporation Berhad has a market capitalization of RM105m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth RM1.1m over the year to March 2023. Notably, that's a decrease of 11% over the year before. Notably, the salary of RM1.1m is the entirety of the CEO compensation.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Malaysian Real Estate industry with market capitalizations below RM936m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was RM876k. From this we gather that Teong Sia is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Teong Sia holds RM15m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM1.1m RM1.2m 100% Other - - - Total Compensation RM1.1m RM1.2m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 77% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 23% is other remuneration. On a company level, SBC Corporation Berhad prefers to reward its CEO through a salary, opting not to pay Teong Sia through non-salary benefits. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at SBC Corporation Berhad's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, SBC Corporation Berhad has shrunk its earnings per share by 81% per year. Its revenue is down 52% over the previous year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has SBC Corporation Berhad Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 17% over three years, SBC Corporation Berhad shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

SBC Corporation Berhad pays CEO compensation exclusively through a salary, with non-salary compensation completely ignored. While it's true that shareholders have owned decent returns, it's hard to overlook the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether these returns will continue. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for SBC Corporation Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

