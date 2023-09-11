Here's Why We Think Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Scholastic's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Scholastic has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Scholastic boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from US$2.34 to US$2.73, in the last year. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 17% gain. It also seems the company is in good financial health, since it has boosted EPS by buying back shares.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Scholastic maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 3.7% to US$1.7b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Scholastic Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Scholastic shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$20m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 1.6% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Scholastic with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b is about US$5.2m.

The Scholastic CEO received US$3.3m in compensation for the year ending May 2023. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Scholastic Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Scholastic is that it is growing profits. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Scholastic, but the fun does not stop there. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Scholastic that you need to be mindful of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

