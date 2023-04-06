Here's Why We Think ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

ServisFirst Bancshares' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, ServisFirst Bancshares has grown EPS by 18% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that ServisFirst Bancshares' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. ServisFirst Bancshares maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 20% to US$454m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for ServisFirst Bancshares.

Are ServisFirst Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Over the last 12 months ServisFirst Bancshares insiders spent US$135k more buying shares than they received from selling them. Shareholders who may have questioned insiders selling will find some reassurance in this fact. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Lead Director James Filler who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$281k, paying US$56.28 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for ServisFirst Bancshares is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$271m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Tom Broughton, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to ServisFirst Bancshares, with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, is around US$6.8m.

ServisFirst Bancshares' CEO took home a total compensation package of US$2.6m in the year prior to December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add ServisFirst Bancshares To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into ServisFirst Bancshares' strong EPS growth. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for ServisFirst Bancshares (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

