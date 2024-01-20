Here's Why We Think Sin Heng Heavy Machinery (SGX:BKA) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Sin Heng Heavy Machinery (SGX:BKA). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Sin Heng Heavy Machinery's Improving Profits

In the last three years Sin Heng Heavy Machinery's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Sin Heng Heavy Machinery's EPS soared from S$0.034 to S$0.048, over the last year. That's a fantastic gain of 39%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Sin Heng Heavy Machinery maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 9.4% to S$60m. That's a real positive.

Sin Heng Heavy Machinery isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$55m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in Sin Heng Heavy Machinery will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 38% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about S$21m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Sin Heng Heavy Machinery To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Sin Heng Heavy Machinery's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Sin Heng Heavy Machinery's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sin Heng Heavy Machinery you should be aware of.

Although Sin Heng Heavy Machinery certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of Singaporean companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

