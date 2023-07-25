Here's Why We Think SKY Network Television (NZSE:SKT) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like SKY Network Television (NZSE:SKT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide SKY Network Television with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for SKY Network Television

How Fast Is SKY Network Television Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

SKY Network Television has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, SKY Network Television's EPS shot from NZ$0.19 to NZ$0.42, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 122% year-on-year growth like that.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note SKY Network Television achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 2.3% to NZ$743m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for SKY Network Television?

Are SKY Network Television Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Any way you look at it SKY Network Television shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out NZ$911k to buy stock, over the last year. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman Philip Bowman for NZ$278k worth of shares, at about NZ$2.22 per share.

Does SKY Network Television Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

SKY Network Television's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And may very well signal a significant inflection point for the business. If this is the case, then keeping a watch over SKY Network Television could be in your best interest. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for SKY Network Television (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, SKY Network Television isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here