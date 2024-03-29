Here's Why We Think Smartgroup (ASX:SIQ) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Smartgroup (ASX:SIQ). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Smartgroup with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Smartgroup Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Smartgroup managed to grow EPS by 14% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Smartgroup maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 12% to AU$252m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Smartgroup Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Smartgroup shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold AU$43m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 3.4% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Smartgroup with market caps between AU$614m and AU$2.5b is about AU$1.5m.

Smartgroup offered total compensation worth AU$1.2m to its CEO in the year to December 2023. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Smartgroup Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Smartgroup is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Smartgroup, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Smartgroup you should be aware of.

