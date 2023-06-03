Here's Why We Think Smartpay Holdings (NZSE:SPY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Smartpay Holdings (NZSE:SPY). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Smartpay Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Smartpay Holdings' Improving Profits

Smartpay Holdings has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In impressive fashion, Smartpay Holdings' EPS grew from NZ$0.013 to NZ$0.035, over the previous 12 months. Year on year growth of 170% is certainly a sight to behold. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Smartpay Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 6.5% to 12%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Smartpay Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Smartpay Holdings with market caps between NZ$165m and NZ$660m is about NZ$1.0m.

The Smartpay Holdings CEO received NZ$818k in compensation for the year ending March 2023. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Smartpay Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Smartpay Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. With increasing profits, its seems likely the business has a rosy future; and it may have hit an inflection point. What's more, the fact that the CEO's compensation is quite reasonable is a sign that the company is conscious of excessive spending. So Smartpay Holdings looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Smartpay Holdings.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

