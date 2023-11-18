Here's Why We Think Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Southern Copper's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Southern Copper has grown EPS by 31% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Southern Copper remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 3.7% to US$10b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Southern Copper's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Southern Copper Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$58b company like Southern Copper. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$45m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 0.08% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Southern Copper, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$12m.

The Southern Copper CEO received total compensation of just US$1.2m in the year to December 2022. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Southern Copper Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Southern Copper's strong EPS growth. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Southern Copper is worth keeping an eye on. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Southern Copper (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

