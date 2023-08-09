Here's Why We Think Steel & Tube Holdings (NZSE:STU) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Steel & Tube Holdings (NZSE:STU). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Steel & Tube Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Steel & Tube Holdings has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Steel & Tube Holdings has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from NZ$0.15 to NZ$0.17, in the last year. That amounts to a small improvement of 8.3%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Steel & Tube Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 18% to NZ$632m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Steel & Tube Holdings.

Are Steel & Tube Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

In the last twelve months Steel & Tube Holdings insiders spent NZ$69k on stock; good news for shareholders. While this isn't much, we also note an absence of sales. We also note that it was the Chief Executive Officer, Mark Malpass, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying NZ$54k for shares at about NZ$1.05 each.

Does Steel & Tube Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Steel & Tube Holdings is a growing business, which is encouraging. It's not easy for business to grow EPS, but Steel & Tube Holdings has shown the strengths to do just that. The cherry on top is the insider share purchases, which provide an extra impetus to keep and eye on this stock, at the very least. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Steel & Tube Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

