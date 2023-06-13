Here's Why We Think Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Suncor Energy (TSE:SU). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Suncor Energy's Improving Profits

In the last three years Suncor Energy's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Suncor Energy's EPS shot up from CA$4.26 to CA$6.25; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 47%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Suncor Energy is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 7.1 percentage points to 27%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Suncor Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The good news is that Suncor Energy insiders spent a whopping CA$1.3m on stock in just one year, without so much as a single sale. Knowing this, Suncor Energy will have have all eyes on them in anticipation for the what could happen in the near future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive VP of Corporate Development & CFO Kristopher Smith for CA$704k worth of shares, at about CA$39.11 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Suncor Energy is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold CA$18m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 0.03%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add Suncor Energy To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Suncor Energy's strong EPS growth. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Suncor Energy (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

