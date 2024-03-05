Here's Why We Think Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Super Micro Computer Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Super Micro Computer has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Super Micro Computer's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from US$11.06 to US$13.09. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 18% gain.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Super Micro Computer remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 39% to US$9.3b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Super Micro Computer Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Super Micro Computer has a market capitalisation of US$60b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$9.0b. Coming in at 15% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Very encouraging.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Super Micro Computer, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$12m.

The CEO of Super Micro Computer was paid just US$1.0 in total compensation for the year ending June 2023. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Super Micro Computer To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Super Micro Computer is that it is growing profits. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Super Micro Computer, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. It is worth noting though that we have found 4 warning signs for Super Micro Computer (2 are potentially serious!) that you need to take into consideration.

