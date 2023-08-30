Here's Why We Think Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Ten Entertainment Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Ten Entertainment Group's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 42%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Ten Entertainment Group shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 13% to 26% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Ten Entertainment Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Ten Entertainment Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

A great takeaway for shareholders is that company insiders within Ten Entertainment Group have collectively spent UK£37k acquiring shares in the company. While this investment may be modest, it is great considering the lack of insider selling. We also note that it was the CEO & Executive Director, Graham Blackwell, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£20k for shares at about UK£2.74 each.

Is Ten Entertainment Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Ten Entertainment Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Growth-minded people will be intrigued by the incredible movement in EPS growth. And may very well signal a significant inflection point for the business. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of Ten Entertainment Group to your watchlist won't go amiss. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Ten Entertainment Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

