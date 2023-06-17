Here's Why We Think Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Topaz Energy's Improving Profits

Topaz Energy has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Topaz Energy's EPS shot from CA$0.26 to CA$0.66, over the last year. Year on year growth of 157% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Topaz Energy's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. The good news is that Topaz Energy is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 21.0 percentage points to 39%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

Are Topaz Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Over the last 12 months Topaz Energy insiders spent CA$249k more buying shares than they received from selling them. On balance, that's a good sign. We also note that it was the Chairman, Michael Rose, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying CA$210k for shares at about CA$21.00 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Topaz Energy insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth CA$173m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because Topaz Energy's CEO, Marty Staples, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Topaz Energy, with market caps between CA$1.3b and CA$4.2b, is around CA$3.2m.

Topaz Energy offered total compensation worth CA$2.9m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Topaz Energy Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Topaz Energy's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Topaz Energy deserves timely attention. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Topaz Energy you should know about.

