Here's Why We Think New Toyo International Holdings (SGX:N08) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like New Toyo International Holdings (SGX:N08). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is New Toyo International Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that New Toyo International Holdings has grown EPS by 46% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. New Toyo International Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 18% to S$295m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since New Toyo International Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$97m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are New Toyo International Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in New Toyo International Holdings will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. In fact, they own 49% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. With that sort of holding, insiders have about S$48m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is New Toyo International Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

New Toyo International Holdings' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching New Toyo International Holdings very closely. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for New Toyo International Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

Although New Toyo International Holdings certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

