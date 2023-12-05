Here's Why We Think Trematon Capital Investments (JSE:TMT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Trematon Capital Investments (JSE:TMT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Trematon Capital Investments with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Trematon Capital Investments

How Fast Is Trematon Capital Investments Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Trematon Capital Investments grew its EPS from R0.083 to R0.32, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Trematon Capital Investments' revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Trematon Capital Investments achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to R554m. That's encouraging news for the company!

Story continues

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Trematon Capital Investments is no giant, with a market capitalisation of R553m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Trematon Capital Investments Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Trematon Capital Investments with market caps under R3.8b is about R5.8m.

Trematon Capital Investments offered total compensation worth R3.5m to its CEO in the year to August 2023. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Trematon Capital Investments To Your Watchlist?

Trematon Capital Investments' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Such fast EPS growth prompts the question: has the business reached an inflection point? At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. So Trematon Capital Investments looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. Still, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Trematon Capital Investments (including 2 which are concerning).

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.