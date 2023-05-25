Here's Why We Think Unimech Group Berhad (KLSE:UNIMECH) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Unimech Group Berhad (KLSE:UNIMECH). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Unimech Group Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, Unimech Group Berhad has grown EPS by 11% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Unimech Group Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 15% to RM333m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Unimech Group Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM239m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Unimech Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in Unimech Group Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 50% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM119m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Unimech Group Berhad, with market caps under RM918m is around RM517k.

The Unimech Group Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM29k in the year to December 2022. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Unimech Group Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Unimech Group Berhad is that it is growing profits. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Unimech Group Berhad, but the fun does not stop there. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Unimech Group Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

