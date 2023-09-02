Here's Why We Think UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is UnitedHealth Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. UnitedHealth Group managed to grow EPS by 8.1% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that UnitedHealth Group's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for UnitedHealth Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 14% to US$349b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for UnitedHealth Group's future EPS 100% free.

Are UnitedHealth Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$441b company like UnitedHealth Group. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$1.4b. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.3% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Is UnitedHealth Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of UnitedHealth Group is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for UnitedHealth Group that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

