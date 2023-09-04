Here's Why We Think Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Valmont Industries with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Valmont Industries' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Valmont Industries' EPS has grown 27% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Valmont Industries maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 9.4% to US$4.3b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Valmont Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.4b company like Valmont Industries. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. With a whopping US$96m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like Valmont Industries, the median CEO pay is around US$7.9m.

The Valmont Industries CEO received total compensation of just US$2.9m in the year to December 2022. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Valmont Industries To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Valmont Industries has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. The overarching message here is that Valmont Industries has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Valmont Industries you should be aware of.

Although Valmont Industries certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

